 
                                     _____
                                    |__.__|
       _____    _________  _______  ___.___     _____          __
      /  _  \  /   _____/ /   ___ \|   |   |   /  _  \________/  |_
     /  /_\  \ \_____  \ /    \  \/|   |   |  /  /_\  \_  __ \   __\
    /    |    \/        \\     \___|   |   | /    |    \  | \/|  |
    \_::.|___ /_.:::.___/ \.::.___ /:._|.:.| \::..|____/:.|   |._|
               __             __
    ________  |__|       __  |__|
    \______ \  __  _____|  |_ __  ____   ____ _____ _______ __ __
     |    |  \|  |/ ___\   __\  |/  _ \ /    \\__  \\_  __ <  |  |
     |    `   \  \  \___|  | |  (  <_> )   |  \/ __ \|  | \/\__  |
    /_________/__|\_____>__| |__|\____/|___|__(______/__|      / |
                                                            __/  |
                                                            \    |
                                    _.                       \_ /
                           _.-----'' `\
               __..-----'''            `.
              <            `\.           '\
              :.              `.           `\
               `:.              `.           `-.
                 `:\ N  o         `.            `+.
                   `:. A  s  i      `.  __.===::::;)
   .         r   I   `: c       ___.__>'::::::a:f/'
        C          A   `.  _,===:::=-'-=-"""''
    i      d  t         '-/:::''
                          ''
             y
  The Collection   
This is the main and name-giving part of this website: my collection of Ascii Art pictures by various artists. 		     The Gallery
The gallery exhibits an almost complete show of my own (a:f) Ascii creations.
  Ascii Animations   
Yes, you can animate Ascii Art - in several ways. Have a look at some examples and find more information. 		     Ascii Resources
More information about Ascii Art; e.g. tutorials on how to make Ascii Art, FAQ for alt.ascii-art.
  The Artists   
Links to personal homepages, Who is Who in Ascii Art and some portraits of well know Ascii Artists. 		     Ascii Tools
The only things you need for Ascii Art are a computer and a simple text editor. Other tools might yet come in handy sometimes.
  About this Site   
Some information about this site, a disclaimer and other legal necessities. 		     Copyright
`Everything you see is copyrighted' - some advice on the use of Ascii Art pictures.

